Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 35.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 35.86% to Rs 29.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.09% to Rs 912.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 828.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.