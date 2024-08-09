Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 35.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.09% to Rs 912.57 croreNet profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 35.86% to Rs 29.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.09% to Rs 912.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 828.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales912.57828.91 10 OPM %9.398.79 -PBDT77.8964.61 21 PBT37.1429.67 25 NP29.0621.39 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content