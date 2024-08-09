Business Standard
Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit rises 11.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 15.06% to Rs 4727.01 crore
Net profit of Gujarat State Petronet rose 11.92% to Rs 374.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 335.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.06% to Rs 4727.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4108.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4727.014108.33 15 OPM %17.3917.39 -PBDT882.96747.01 18 PBT711.56585.63 22 NP374.97335.04 12
First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

