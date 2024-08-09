Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit rises 11.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.06% to Rs 4727.01 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Petronet rose 11.92% to Rs 374.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 335.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.06% to Rs 4727.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4108.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4727.014108.3317.3917.39882.96747.01711.56585.63374.97335.04