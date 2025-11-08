Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores consolidated net profit rises 330.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 373.52% to Rs 1232.34 croreNet profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores rose 330.99% to Rs 138.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 373.52% to Rs 1232.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 260.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1232.34260.25 374 OPM %22.1314.43 -PBDT228.0157.92 294 PBT174.7043.45 302 NP138.5232.14 331
