Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanghvi Movers arm rebrands to Sangreen SioRenew

Sanghvi Movers arm rebrands to Sangreen SioRenew

Image

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Sanghvi Movers announced that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has approved the name change of its wholly owned subsidiary from

Sanghvi Movers provides medium- to heavy-duty cranes on a rental basis to various private and public sector undertakings. SMLs crane fleet consists of medium- to large-sized hydraulic truck-mounted telescopic and lattice boom cranes and crawler lattice boom cranes having a lifting capacity ranging from 20 MT to 1000 MT.

The companys standalone net profit fell 9% to Rs 43.45 crore on a 1.9% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 162.32 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Sanghvi Movers shed 0.30% to Rs 284.65 on the BSE.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oswal Pumps IPO ends with 34.42x subscription

Oswal Pumps IPO ends with 34.42x subscription

Avenue Supermarts gains after opening new store in Agra

Avenue Supermarts gains after opening new store in Agra

Volumes soar at Hindustan Zinc Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Hindustan Zinc Ltd counter

GBPUSD attempts recovery from 3-week low; UK Inflation awaited

GBPUSD attempts recovery from 3-week low; UK Inflation awaited

Polycab India signs Rs 6,448-cr deal with BSNL for BharatNet project

Polycab India signs Rs 6,448-cr deal with BSNL for BharatNet project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon