Sanofi India Ltd spurts 1.34%, up for five straight sessions

Sanofi India Ltd is quoting at Rs 8906, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.36% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% gain in NIFTY and a 47.62% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Sanofi India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8906, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.1% on the day, quoting at 21937.05. The Sensex is at 72269.99, up 0.87%. Sanofi India Ltd has added around 6.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sanofi India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17839.2, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11383 shares today, compared to the daily average of 13583 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.26 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

