Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Vesuvius India Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd and Doms Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 March 2025.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd spiked 7.90% to Rs 507.9 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 61933 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44088 shares in the past one month.

 

Vesuvius India Ltd surged 5.46% to Rs 4410.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 821 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1499 shares in the past one month.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd soared 5.46% to Rs 1792. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 91048 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5065 shares in the past one month.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd exploded 5.43% to Rs 788.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Doms Industries Ltd rose 5.29% to Rs 2847.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10991 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5964 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Mphasis forms strategic partnership with SecPod to offer advance security solutions

Narayana Hrudayalaya rises after arm inks JV pact for chemotherapy services in India

B R Goyal Infra gains on bagging Rs 71-cr work order from NHAI

SPML Infra hits the roof after inking Rs 618-cr Irrigation Project

Sensex gains 238 pts; FMCG shares advance

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

