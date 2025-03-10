Monday, March 10, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mphasis forms strategic partnership with SecPod to offer advance security solutions

Mphasis forms strategic partnership with SecPod to offer advance security solutions

Image

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Mphasis announced a strategic partnership with SecPod a SaaS-based cybersecurity products and technology company. As a part of this partnership, Mphasis will offer disruptive vulnerability management services for its clients through SecPod's SanerNow CVEM platform.

Through this partnership, Mphasis aims to help enterprises overcome challenges such as delayed risk identification, an increasing backlog of remediation, and inefficiencies caused by siloed products in vulnerability management. Leveraging SanerNow's CVEM approach, Mphasis will enable its clients to consolidate multiple-point solutions into a unified, integrated solution. This solution continuously scans, detects, prioritizes, normalizes, and patches vulnerabilities, ensures compliance with regulatory requirements, prevents cyber-attacks, and keeps organizations audit-ready at all times.

 

This partnership driven through our Sparkle innovation ecosystem, will accelerate the adoption of SanerNow's Continuous Vulnerability & Exposure Management (CVEM) capabilities and integrate its services to enhance delivery capabilities, improve SLAs, reduce time-to-market, and offer integrated vulnerability management solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Narayana Hrudayalaya rises after arm inks JV pact for chemotherapy services in India

Narayana Hrudayalaya rises after arm inks JV pact for chemotherapy services in India

B R Goyal Infra gains on bagging Rs 71-cr work order from NHAI

B R Goyal Infra gains on bagging Rs 71-cr work order from NHAI

SPML Infra hits the roof after inking Rs 618-cr Irrigation Project

SPML Infra hits the roof after inking Rs 618-cr Irrigation Project

Sensex gains 238 pts; FMCG shares advance

Sensex gains 238 pts; FMCG shares advance

Indegene named as winner of Deloitte's Enterprise Growth Awards 2025

Indegene named as winner of Deloitte's Enterprise Growth Awards 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather Champions Trophy 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEPUBG 3.7 UpdateTSPSC Results
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon