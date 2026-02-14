Sarnimal Investment standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 314.29% to Rs 0.29 croreNet profit of Sarnimal Investment declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 314.29% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.290.07 314 OPM %93.1071.43 -PBDT0.010.02 -50 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP0.010.02 -50
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:25 AM IST