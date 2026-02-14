Sarnimal Investment standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 314.29% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Sarnimal Investment declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 314.29% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.290.0793.1071.430.010.020.010.020.010.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News