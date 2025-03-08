Saturday, March 08, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sat Industries approves Scheme of Amalgamation

Sat Industries approves Scheme of Amalgamation

Image

Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Of Sah Polymers Limited with the Company

The Board of Sat Industries at the meeting held on 08th March 2025 has approved the amalgamation of Sah Polymers Limited, the material subsidiary of the Company into and with the company with an appointed date 01.04.2025 subject to requisite approvals, sanctions, consents, permissions etc. of the concerned regulators, statutory authorities, shareholders etc.

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

