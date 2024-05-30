Savera Industries standalone net profit declines 29.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.86% to Rs 18.99 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 17.32% to Rs 10.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.39% to Rs 72.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Savera Industries declined 29.37% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.86% to Rs 18.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.18.9916.2572.1561.4611.4823.3218.2822.962.944.3615.9115.302.263.6713.3712.731.902.6910.3112.47