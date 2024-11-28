SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd soars 1.42%, rises for fifth straight session

Business Standard
Nov 28 2024

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 715.5, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.94% in last one year as compared to a 19.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.31% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 715.5, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 24030.45. The Sensex is at 79346.41, down 1.11%. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has risen around 4.42% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24171.55, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 715.65, up 1.24% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is down 2.94% in last one year as compared to a 19.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.31% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 30.37 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

