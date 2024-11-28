Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties launches QIP; floor price at Rs 2,727.44 /share

Godrej Properties launches QIP; floor price at Rs 2,727.44 /share

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Godrej Properties board has approved the opening of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 2,727.44 per share.

The floor price of Rs 2,727.44 is at a discount of 3.73% to the previous day's closing price of Rs 2,833.05 on the BSE.

The company stated that it may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.

The issue price will be determined by the company in consultation with the bookrunning lead manager appointed for the issue.

Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the Godrej Group. It is a subsidiary of Godrej Industries, which holds 58.48% of the company's equity shares as of 30 September 2024. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

 

The companys consolidated net profit soared to Rs 335.21 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 66.80 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations zoomed to Rs 1,093.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024 as compared to Rs 343 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Shares of Godrej Properties shed 0.85% to Rs 2,809.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex sheds 900 pts; Nifty below 24,050; Infosys drag, Adani Ent up 3%

Enforcement Directorate

LIVE news updates: ED team attacked in Delhi during raids in cyber crime case

Nawab Malik

HC seeks probe details of case filed against Nawab Malik by Sameer Wankhede

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

PM Modi's entire focus on data manipulation, propaganda: Congress

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming today

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Playing 11, live streaming in India today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon