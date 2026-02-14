Scan Projects standalone net profit rises 93.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.17% to Rs 4.70 crore

Net profit of Scan Projects rose 93.33% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 44.17% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.703.266.601.230.400.180.390.170.290.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News