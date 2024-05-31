Seacoast Shipping Services standalone net profit rises 514.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.24% to Rs 125.02 croreNet profit of Seacoast Shipping Services rose 514.75% to Rs 7.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.24% to Rs 125.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.09% to Rs 20.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.90% to Rs 374.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 429.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
