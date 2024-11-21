Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seasonally industrial production reaches highest levels in March, consumer durables see a peak in October

Seasonally industrial production reaches highest levels in March, consumer durables see a peak in October

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

A latest research paper titled Seasonality in Key Economic Indicators of India by Shivangee Misra, Anirban Sanyal and Sanjay Singh from RBI, provides estimates of seasonal factors of key economic indicators in India, analysing 78 monthly indicators across six sectors - monetary and banking, payment systems, prices, industrial production, merchandise trade, and services - along with 25 quarterly indicators.

Overall, seasonal pattern remains mostly stable across major economic variables although seasonal variations have become more pronounced across several indicators such as cash in hand and balances with the RBI, demand deposits, prices of major vegetables, industrial production, passenger vehicle sales, and merchandise exports. CPI faces seasonal pressure from July to November, mainly driven by rising vegetable prices during the monsoon season, while fruit prices tend to peak in the summer months. In industrial production, most items reach their highest levels in March, whereas consumer durables see a peak in October, coinciding with the festive season.

 

Both exports and imports also peak in March, with exports exhibiting more pronounced seasonal fluctuations compared to imports. Quarterly data highlight increased seasonal variation in real GDP, especially in government expenditure, with agriculture showing the most significant seasonal effects. Capacity utilisation in manufacturing peaks in the January-March quarter, which also coincides with a rise in services exports. Among the quarterly series, real GDP and GVA continue to record their seasonal peak during Q4. The seasonal variations in the national accounts aggregates have increased since the onset of the pandemic, even after adjusting for the pandemic-induced volatilities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

The insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr

Term insurance policies of various companies put together in one table

agrochemical

UPL shares in demand after Alpha Wave Global buys 12% stake in subsidiary

Atishi, Aam Aadmi Party, AAP

LIVE news: 11 candidates named by AAP in first list for Delhi Assembly elections

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Anura Kumara

Sri Lankan President pledges to restore law and order, address wrongdoings

The pace of foreign inflows into the government bond market, following the inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan's Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM), has been slower than expected, maintaining yield stability, dealers said.

Foreigners selling Indian govt bonds won't return in a hurry: ANZ India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon