Sensex, Nifty rangebound amid higher volatility; VIX soars 4.51%

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 53.81 points or 0.07% to 82,277.07. The Nifty 50 index fell 9.90 points or 0.04% to 25,010.40.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.67% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 1.15%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,661 shares rose and 1,274 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.51% to 17.30. The Nifty 29 May 2025 futures were trading at 25,042.60, at a premium of 1 point as compared with the spot at 25,010.40.
The Nifty option chain for the 29 May 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 55.1 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 62.7 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index fell 1.13% to 37,543.50. The index slipped 1.95% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Mphasis (down 1.78%), Infosys (down 1.56%), Coforge (down 1.5%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.12%) and Tech Mahindra (down 0.96%), HCL Technologies (down 0.81%), Wipro (down 0.79%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.46%), Persistent Systems (down 0.39%) and LTIMindtree (down 0.33%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Heritage Foods tumbled 4.17% after its consolidated net profit slipped 5.74% to Rs 38.16 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 40.49 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 10.30% year on year to Rs 1,048.5 crore in Q4 FY25.
Bharat Bijlee tanked 10.15%. The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 50.31 crore in Q4 FY25, up 3.66% as against Rs 48.53 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 5.38% year on year to Rs 619.10 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.
Data Patterns (India) rallied 1.90% after the companys standalone net profit surged 60.45% to Rs 114.08 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 71.10 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations zoomed 117.35% YoY to Rs 396.21 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
