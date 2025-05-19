Monday, May 19, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR gains marginally amid feeble undertone in US dollar index

INR gains marginally amid feeble undertone in US dollar index

Image

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
The Indian rupee has edged up in early moves today following a feeble undertone in the US dollar. The US currency is under pressure after Moody's Ratings downgraded the US credit rating one notch from Aaa to Aa1. The US dollar index is quoting at 100.56, down 0.40% on the day. INR quotes at 85.49, up 8 paise on the day after modest losses in last session. Local equity indices held near seven-month high, lending decent support to the INR. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are quoting at 85.50, down 0.13% on the day after initial volatility pushed it towards 85.70 mark.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Euro above 1.1200 against US dollar following robust performance on external front

Euro above 1.1200 against US dollar following robust performance on external front

Heritage Foods slumps as Q4 PAT tanks 6% YoY to Rs 38 crore

Heritage Foods slumps as Q4 PAT tanks 6% YoY to Rs 38 crore

Graphite India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Graphite India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

US dollar index speculators reduce net short position

US dollar index speculators reduce net short position

NSE SME Accretion Pharmaceuticals' IPO ends with subscription of 7.31 times

NSE SME Accretion Pharmaceuticals' IPO ends with subscription of 7.31 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerCancer Myths Fact CheckDelhi weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon