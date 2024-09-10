Business Standard
SEPC wins Rs 182.56 cr drinking water project in Bihar

Sep 10 2024
SEPC has received a work order for Rs 182.56 crore from Irrigation Department, Govt. of Bihar. The contract is for Survey & Investigation, Planning & Design, supplying all materials, labours, equipment & machineries, Construction, execution & Installation, Testing, commissioning within 12 months along with successful Trial run period of 3 months and comprehensive Operation and Maintenance for 60 months after successful Trial run of Providing Drinking Water to Bhabhua and Mohania Town Under Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan on Turn-key basis by utilizing surface water.
Sep 10 2024

