Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vedanta Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd and Oil India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 September 2024.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd and Oil India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Vedanta Ltd lost 4.41% to Rs 440 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.35 lakh shares in the past one month.
 
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd tumbled 4.26% to Rs 704.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79726 shares in the past one month.
New India Assurance Company Ltd crashed 3.73% to Rs 247.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd dropped 3.32% to Rs 2157.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9225 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17960 shares in the past one month.
Oil India Ltd fell 3.28% to Rs 613.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.06 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bull, Stock market

Market Close Highlights: Sensex ends up 360pts, Nifty at 25,000; Broader markets, Media, IT surge

Adani airports

Adani Airports launches 'aviio' to give passengers real-time access data

Mutual Funds

Investors pump Rs 38,239 crore into equity mutual funds in August

skoda

VW's Skoda sees opportunity to launch hybrid cars in India to cut emissions

Spicejet

Carlyle Aviation will write off $40 million of lease arrears: SpiceJet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon