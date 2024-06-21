Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shanghai composite slips further on trade frictions

Image

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Chinese shares eased today, adding to recent wave of losses and holding at two month low. Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.24 percent to 2,998.14 after media reports noted that Canada is preparing potential new tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, following similar action taken by the U.S. and European Union. Meanwhile, Japan has also unveiled trade restrictions against firms in China, India, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. The sanctions announced by Japans Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday mark the first time Tokyo has targeted China-based companies over their alleged links to the Russia- Ukraine war. The Chinese yuan also continued to weaken against the US dollar after the Peoples Bank of China set the fixing at 7.1196 per US dollar on Friday following the currencys fall overnight to its lowest since November. The fixing was marginally weaker than Thursdays 7.1192 per US dollar. China's yuan has now eased to fresh seven-month low against the dollar.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon