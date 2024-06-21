Business Standard
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, National Fertilizer Ltd and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 June 2024.
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd tumbled 7.35% to Rs 85.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.1 lakh shares in the past one month.
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd lost 6.82% to Rs 520.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.11 lakh shares in the past one month.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd crashed 6.23% to Rs 1651.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.54 lakh shares in the past one month.
National Fertilizer Ltd pared 6.13% to Rs 141.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.35 lakh shares in the past one month.
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd plummeted 5.81% to Rs 721.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98960 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

