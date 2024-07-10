Shashijit Infraprojects receives LoIs for civil work of Rs 8.5 cr

The company received various LOIs from Apar Industries Limited worth around Rs. 4.5 crore (excluding taxes). The project sites of Apar Industries are situated at their Khanvel Unit and Rakholi Unit, UT of DNH & DD.

The company also received LOI from Mastercook Houseware LLP worth around Rs. 4 crore (excluding taxes). The project site of Mastercook Houseware LLP is situated at Valsad, Gujarat.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Shashijit Infraprojects has received Letter of Intents for various civil work from Apar Industries and from Mastercook Houseware LLP.