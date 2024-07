Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Rail Vikas Nigam has received Letter of Acceptance from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Nagpur Metro) for Construction of 6 Nos Elevated Metro Stations (Cantonment, Kamptee Police Station, Kamptee Municipal Council, Dragon Palace, Golf Club and Kanhan River Metro Station) between Ch. - 7576.78mm to Ch -13457.76m in Reach 2B of NMRP Phase 2. The cost of the project is Rs 187.34 crore.