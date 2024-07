From KP Group

1. LOI for the EPCC work for 30 MW Solar Project at Khavda, Gujarat worth Rs. 59 crore.

2. LOI for the for Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Contract for 1 MV Green Hydrogen Plant at Matar worth Rs. 13.69 crore.

Advait Infratech has received following Letter of intent from KP Group of Companies of aggregating Rs. 72.69 crore for the below orders: