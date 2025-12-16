Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shelter Pharma gains after securing international D3 cure capsules order

Shelter Pharma gains after securing international D3 cure capsules order

Image

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Shelter Pharma added 1.92% to Rs 36.70 it secured an international order from Taha Drugs & Chemicals for D3 Cure Capsules 3*10, with a total order value of $27,540.

The order is a fixed-cost contract and is to be executed within two months. The company said neither its promoters nor group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. The transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

Shelter Pharma is engaged in manufacturing herbal products with well-built presence in Human Pharma as well as Veterinary space. Shelter is present in most of non-critical segment of Human as well as Veterinary Pharma through its well spread portfolio.

 

On a full year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 16.8% to Rs 7.24 crore on 26.6% rise in net sales to Rs 50.66 crore in FY25 over FY24.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

