Shiva Global Agro Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.99 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales decline 35.17% to Rs 98.44 crore
Net loss of Shiva Global Agro Industries reported to Rs 13.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 35.17% to Rs 98.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 151.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales98.44151.85 -35 OPM %-15.323.11 -PBDT-18.221.84 PL PBT-18.941.07 PL NP-13.990.69 PL
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

