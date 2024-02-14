Sales decline 37.11% to Rs 23.67 crore

Net loss of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reported to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 37.11% to Rs 23.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 37.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.23.6737.64-4.397.86-1.521.81-2.520.74-1.900.40