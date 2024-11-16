Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing standalone net profit declines 6.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 0.24 croreNet profit of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing declined 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.240.22 9 OPM %58.3368.18 -PBDT0.140.15 -7 PBT0.140.15 -7 NP0.140.15 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content