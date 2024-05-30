Sales rise 4.76% to Rs 0.22 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 29.41% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.47% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing rose 45.45% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.220.210.870.7663.6452.3863.2253.950.160.110.590.470.160.110.590.470.160.110.440.34