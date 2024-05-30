Business Standard
Shreevatsaa Finance &amp; Leasing standalone net profit rises 45.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 4.76% to Rs 0.22 crore
Net profit of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing rose 45.45% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.41% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.47% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.220.21 5 0.870.76 14 OPM %63.6452.38 -63.2253.95 - PBDT0.160.11 45 0.590.47 26 PBT0.160.11 45 0.590.47 26 NP0.160.11 45 0.440.34 29
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

