Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit rises 11.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.40% to Rs 125.52 croreNet profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers rose 11.50% to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.40% to Rs 125.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 85.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales125.5285.74 46 OPM %12.8015.92 -PBDT15.3514.64 5 PBT13.3512.68 5 NP8.827.91 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content