Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 1.51%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 2429.45, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.01% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.4% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Shriram Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2429.45, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21863.25. The Sensex is at 71855.64, up 0.05%. Shriram Finance Ltd has risen around 5.18% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20325.55, up 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.79 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2440.9, up 1.77% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd is up 93.01% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.4% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 13.72 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

