NTPC Ltd soars 2.68%, up for third straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 336.8, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 101.19% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% gain in NIFTY and a 77.66% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 336.8, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21863.25. The Sensex is at 71855.64, up 0.05%. NTPC Ltd has added around 8.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39253.5, up 1.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 96.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 196.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 337.15, up 2.59% on the day. NTPC Ltd is up 101.19% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% gain in NIFTY and a 77.66% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 17.48 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News