Shriram Properties consolidated net profit declines 29.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 45.21% to Rs 121.19 croreNet profit of Shriram Properties declined 29.82% to Rs 12.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 45.21% to Rs 121.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 221.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales121.19221.21 -45 OPM %-12.588.71 -PBDT16.8116.01 5 PBT14.1613.82 2 NP12.9718.48 -30
