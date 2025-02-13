Business Standard

Shriram Properties consolidated net profit declines 29.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 45.21% to Rs 121.19 crore

Net profit of Shriram Properties declined 29.82% to Rs 12.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 45.21% to Rs 121.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 221.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales121.19221.21 -45 OPM %-12.588.71 -PBDT16.8116.01 5 PBT14.1613.82 2 NP12.9718.48 -30

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

