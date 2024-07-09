Shubham Polyspin Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Senco Gold Ltd, Sakuma Exports Ltd, Goa Carbon Ltd and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 July 2024.

Shubham Polyspin Ltd tumbled 7.18% to Rs 22.38 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 42170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23768 shares in the past one month.

Senco Gold Ltd crashed 6.95% to Rs 989. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 56880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sakuma Exports Ltd lost 6.49% to Rs 30.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Goa Carbon Ltd shed 6.45% to Rs 756. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3807 shares in the past one month.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd fell 6.10% to Rs 1190. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26994 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34699 shares in the past one month.

