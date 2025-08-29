Friday, August 29, 2025 | 08:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shukra Pharma secures Rs 24-cr order from HSCC

Shukra Pharma secures Rs 24-cr order from HSCC

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Shukra Pharmaceuticals said it has bagged an order worth Rs 24.06 crore from HSCC (India) for the supply of medicines and diagnostic kits to Afghanistan (Technical Mission of India, Kabul).

The contract value of Rs 24.06 crore includes packing, forwarding, insurance, and delivery at the consignee site in Afghanistan.

Shukra Pharmaceuticals manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and does laboratory testing.

The company reported a 110.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1.03 crore, while revenue from operations rose 69.5% to Rs 5.39 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip rose 1.98% to settle at Rs 25.71 on the BSE.

 

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

