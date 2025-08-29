Stock Alert: Afcons Infra, CG Power, AGI Infra, Belrise Inds

Afcons Infrastructures board has elevated chairman, Shapoorji Mistry as chairman - emeritus, and Krishnamurthy Subramanian as executive chairman, while Pallon. S. Mistry was inducted to the board of the company.
CG Power & Industrial Solutions subsidiary, CG Semi Private Limited has the launch of its first outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat.
AG Infra will acquire 60% stake in WorldNext Realty for total consideration of Rs 30 crore.
Belrise Industries has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Belrise Defence & Aerospace Private Limited. The business of subsidiary is aligned with main line of business of the company.
Mufin Green Finances board has approved issuance of listed, secured, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis for an aggregate amount up to Rs 50 crore.
Allcargo Logistics LCL volume stood at 774 cubic meters for the month of July 2025, down 5% YoY. Global trade is expected to grow for the rest of the year, however it will be different across trade lanes and will be in a stop/go pattern in anticipation of tariffs.
