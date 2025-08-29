Godha Cabcon and Insulation standalone net profit rises 53.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.94% to Rs 5.79 croreNet profit of Godha Cabcon and Insulation rose 53.33% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 39.94% to Rs 5.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.799.64 -40 OPM %16.237.47 -PBDT0.940.72 31 PBT0.920.61 51 NP0.690.45 53
