Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 0.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 76.48% to Rs 10.88 croreNet profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals rose 0.25% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 76.48% to Rs 10.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 320.41% to Rs 18.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.76% to Rs 74.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content