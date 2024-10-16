Shyam Metalics commences operations of coke oven plant at Jamuria, West Bengal

Shyam Metalics and Energy announced the commencement of operations at its advanced Coke Oven Plant in Jamuria, West Bengal. The new facility began production, reflecting a significant step forward in the company's expansion and sustainability goals. Backward integration will enhance the company's bottom line by reducing costs and increasing control over the supply chain.
The coke oven plant which was heated for commissioning has begun receiving raw materials. It is comprised of two batteries, each containing 35 ovens. The factory will largely employ coal imported from Australia, Indonesia, and Russia to create high-quality coke. This coke will be used in Shyam Metalics' blast furnace, sinter plant, and ferroalloys facility, increasing production efficiency and quality across all facilities.
The new plant's eco-friendly features are one of its major highlights. The plant complies with strict environmental regulations and is friendly to the environment with its non-recovery type coke oven design, which ensures zero emissions. Furthermore, the waste heat recovery boiler (WHRB) facility will catch and use the flue gas released during the coke production process to generate electricity, increasing the plant's efficiency and reducing its impact on the environment.
