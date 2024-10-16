South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 18.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.60% to Rs 2354.72 croreNet profit of South Indian Bank rose 18.15% to Rs 324.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 274.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 10.60% to Rs 2354.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2129.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2354.722129.00 11 OPM %62.1563.52 -PBDT440.34409.31 8 PBT440.34409.31 8 NP324.79274.89 18
