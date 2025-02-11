Shyama Computronics and Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Shyama Computronics and Services reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 OPM %33.330 -PBDT0.030 0 PBT0.030 0 NP0.020 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content