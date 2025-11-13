Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sidh Automobiles reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sidh Automobiles reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Sidh Automobiles reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.030 0 OPM %00 -PBDT0-0.03 100 PBT0-0.03 100 NP0-0.03 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

