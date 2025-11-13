Surat Trade & Mercantile standalone net profit declines 93.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.86% to Rs 16.67 croreNet profit of Surat Trade & Mercantile declined 93.33% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.86% to Rs 16.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16.6724.11 -31 OPM %-9.90-5.68 -PBDT1.044.42 -76 PBT0.914.25 -79 NP0.274.05 -93
