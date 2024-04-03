Singapore Market falls 0.77%

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 25.06 points, or 0.77% to 3,222.66 after trading between 3,209.43 and 3,233.91. Volume of 1.68 billion shares worth S$1.12 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 293 to 235.
Seatrium was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 1.2% to S$0.085. DFI Retail Group was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 5.4% to S$2.10.
Banking stocks ended the day lower. DBS Group Holdings fell 0.34% to S$36.09 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp decreased by 0.29% at S$13.60. United Overseas Bank was down 0.44% at S$29.53.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content