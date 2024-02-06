Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit declines 0.19% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 72.49 crore

Net profit of Sirca Paints India declined 0.19% to Rs 10.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 72.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 65.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.72.4965.2219.0021.5715.3915.0213.8314.1610.5110.53