Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit declines 0.19% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 72.49 croreNet profit of Sirca Paints India declined 0.19% to Rs 10.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 72.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 65.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales72.4965.22 11 OPM %19.0021.57 -PBDT15.3915.02 2 PBT13.8314.16 -2 NP10.5110.53 0
