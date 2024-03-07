SJVN Green Energy receives order for 1,352 MW solar power projects

Under PM-KUSUM Scheme

These projects have been bagged by SGEL through competitive bidding by participation for 1,500 MW (500 MW in Round 1 and 1,000 MW in Round 2) tender floated by MSEB Agro Power (MSAPL), Maharashtra for total capacity of 7,000 MW. The aforesaid scheme was launched for implementation of feeder level solarisation under component C of PM-KUSUM scheme.

Further, the total investment for development of these 1,352 MW Solar Power Projects will be about Rs 7,436 crore which shall be SGEL's first contribution towards the prestigious PM-KUSUM Scheme. These projects shall be eligible up to a maximum Central Financial Assistance of 30% of the Project Cost.

The Company is on rapid progression to achieve its Shared Vision of 25,000 MW by 2030 & 50,000 MW by 2040. This Shared Vision has been formulated in sync with the commitment of the Government of India of generating 50% energy from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.

SJVN announced that its subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy has received letter of awards for cumulative 1,352 MW of solar power project to be developed at various locations in the districts of Nashik, Solapur, Ahmednagar & Pune Districts of Maharashtra under the Mukhya Mantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana.