United Breweries launches Kingfisher Ultra Max Draught Beer in Karnataka

"The launch of Kingfisher Ultra Max Draught Beer in Karnataka marks a significant milestone in our journey," said Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer at United Breweries Limited. "As a brand committed to delivering excellence, we are thrilled to bring our Gold Standard Beer to the discerning audience of Karnataka. With its perfect balance of taste and strength, Ultra Max Draught Beer is set to redefine the drinking experience, offering consumers a premium option for their celebratory occasions."

This launch not only expands Kingfisher Ultra Max's footprint in Karnataka but also strengthens United Breweries Limited's (UBL) existing portfolio of draught beers. Joining the ranks of Kingfisher Premium Draught Beer, Ultra Draught Beer, and Ultra Witbier Draught, Kingfisher Ultra Max Draught Beer further solidifies UBL's commitment to innovation and quality.

