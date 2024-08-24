SK Finance standalone net profit rises 9.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.68% to Rs 539.09 crore

Net profit of SK Finance rose 9.77% to Rs 67.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.68% to Rs 539.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 400.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.539.09400.2616.4465.4388.6588.5188.6580.6567.4261.42