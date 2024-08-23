Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals unveils new kitchen appliance - Ameo Blend Nutri Blender

The Ameo Blend Nutri Blender, with its compact design and powerful features, is set to redefine the blending experience in households across India. The price of the product is Rs 4800 and is available at all Crompton authorized retail outlets and leading ecommerce platforms.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has unveils its newest addition to its kitchen appliance portfolio - the Ameo Blend Nutri Blender. The product meets the evolving needs of today's consumers who seek solutions for their busy lifestyles, it fits seamlessly into small kitchens while supporting healthy food habits with Blend and Carry food grade Jars and multiple attachments like Sipper Cap and Storage Lid.