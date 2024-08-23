Business Standard
IndusInd Bank partners with Paralympic Committee of India as Official Banking Partner

IndusInd Bank partners with Paralympic Committee of India as Official Banking Partner

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
IndusInd Bank is proud to announce its partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as the Official Banking Partner. This partnership underlines the Bank's commitment to elevate the Indian para-athletes, reinforcing its belief in the inclusive and transformational power of sports through its sports vertical, 'IndusInd For Sports'. Since 2016, IndusInd Bank has been using sports as a vehicle for change to drive inclusion and sustainability through various sports-related initiatives.
First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

